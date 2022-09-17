Manti Te’o shockingly compares Marcus Freeman to coach who led Notre Dame football to CFP title game

Manti Te’o made an appearance at Notre Dame on Saturday. The former Fighting Irish star linebacker was there to help motivate the team and take in some Notre Dame football. Te’o also stated that head coach Marcus Freeman reminds him of Bob Diaco, per Pete Sampson.

Diaco was an assistant coach for Notre Dame during their 2013 BCS National Championship Game appearance. Notredame.rivals.com shared Manti Te’o’s full quote on the Marcus Freeman-Bob Diaco comparison.

“When he got hired, I sent him a text and I told him, man, I’m so happy for him,” Te’o said. “Congratulations. All my conversations we’ve been with that I’ve had with him I met him in person yesterday. It’s just been nothing but the best. I keep saying he reminds me of coach (Bob) Diaco to me. Just somebody that you will literally do anything for.”

Manti Te’o clearly believes in Marcus Freeman despite Notre Dame football’s lackluster start to the 2022 season. But that did not stop Te’o from giving the Fighting Irish players a fiery motivational speech ahead of their game on Saturday.

“This team needs all of us,” Manti Te’o said. “What I want to know is who’s with me? Who’s gonna jump off that wagon when it ain’t rolling right? Who’s gonna get off that wagon and start pushing with me?”

Notre Dame football has a bright future. They will aim to turn things around soon. Having Manti Te’o around should help matters. He’s someone who understands the game of football at an elite level.