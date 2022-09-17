‘Who’s with me?’: Manti Te’o’s fiery pregame speech will make Notre Dame football fans run through a wall

Manti Te’o gave Notre Dame football a fiery speech ahead of their matchup with the Cal Golden Bears, per Mike Beradino. Te’o, who was a star linebacker for Notre Dame in college, has been in the news lately for a recent Netflix documentary that covered his life. But he is now doing everything in his power to inspire the Fighting Irish following their lackluster 0-2 start to the season.

“This team needs all of us,” Te’o said. “What I want to know is who’s with me? Who’s gonna jump off that wagon when it ain’t rolling right? Who’s gonna get off that wagon and start pushing with me?”

Manti Te’o later explained his reasoning for giving Notre Dame football the speech.

“That’s why I’m here,” Te’o said. “Coach said, ‘We need a little bit of push.’ I said, ‘I’m there, Coach. I got you.’ I got my little brothers. I spoke to them yesterday. They’re ready to go.”

The Fighting Irish have underwhelmed following a strong 2021 performance. Notre Dame football dropped their first game of the year against Ohio State. They were then upset by Marshall in Week 2. In all reality, they need to win almost all of their remaining games to avoid a lost season. Perhaps the motivation from Manti Te’o will help them find their rhythm.

However, Cal will be anything but an easy opponent. The Golden Bears are 2-0 so far after wins over UC Davis and UNLV. Notre Dame is the favorite in this game, but this has the potential to be a highly competitive affair.