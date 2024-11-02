ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Toronto Maple Leafs look to make it three wins in a row as they face the St. Louis Blues. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Maple Leafs-Blues prediction and pick.

The Maple Leafs come into the game sitting at 6-4-1 on the year and have won two straight games. Last time out, they faced the Seattle Kraken. The Maple Leafs took the 1-0 lead with just five seconds left in the first period. They would add two more goals in the second, and then an empty net goal in the third to take the 4-1 victory over the Kraken.

Meanwhile, the Blues are 5-6-0 on the year but have lost three straight, plus four of their last five. In the last game, they faced the Philadelphia Flyers. The Flyers had a 1-0 lead in the first period, but the Blues would tie the game up in the third period. Still, the Flyers would score with just over three minutes left in the game and would go on to win the game 2-1 over the Blues.

Here are the Maple Leafs-Blues NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Maple Leafs-Blues Odds

Toronto Maple Leafs: -1.5 (+138)

Moneyline: -178

St. Louis Blues: +1.5 (-170)

Moneyline: +146

Over: 6.5 (+104)

Under: 6.5 (-128)

How To Watch Maple Leafs vs Blues

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PMPT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Maple Leafs Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Maple Leafs top line is led by Auston Matthews as he is joined with Matthew Kines and Mitch Marner. Matthews led the team with 107 points last year, with 69 goals and 38 assists. Matthews has five goals and five assists so far this year. Meanwhile, Kines had 15 goals and 20 assists last year. He currently has six goals and one assist for the year. Finally, Marner was third on the team in points last year. He had 26 goals and 59 assists last year. On the year, he currently has a goal and 11 assists.

Meanwhile, Max Domi has led the way this year from the second line. He has six assists this year. Domi had nine goals and 38 assists last year. He is joined by William Nylander on the second line. Nylander had 40 goals and 58 assists last year. He has already scored eight times on the season while adding four assists. Finally, John Tavares has been solid. He has scored five times this year while adding six assists.

Joseph Woll is expected to be in goal for the Maple Leafs in this one. He is 1-1- on the year with a 2.53 goals-against average. He struggled in his first game of the year, allowing four goals on 26 shots against the Blues. Last time out, he allowed just one goal on 25 shots in a win over the Kraken.

Why the Blues Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Blues is led by Pavel Buchnevich. He comes into the game sitting with three goals and three assists on the year. He is joined on the top line by Alexandre Texier and Jake Neighbours. Neighbours come into the game with four goals and one assist on the year. finally, Texier has a goal and two assists in three games this year.

The Blues have been led by the combination of second liner Jordan Kyrou, and blueliner Philip Broberg. Both of them come into the game with two goals on the season, with seven assists. They both have a power play assist, while Kyrou has added a goal on the power play. Further, Broberg has a plus-six rating this year to lead the team.

Jordan Binnington is expected to be in goal for this one. He is just 2-5-0 on the year but has a 2.97 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage. Last time out, Binnington was solid, giving up just two goals on 21 shots, but he took the loss to the Flyers.

Final Maple Leafs-Blues Prediction & Pick

The Toronto Maple Leafs come into this early season NHL game as the favorites in terms of odds. They are scoring 3.27 goals per game right now, and sit tied for tenth in the NHL in goals-against per game, allowing three goals per game. Still, they have struggled on the power play this year, converting on just 8.8 percent of their chances, 31st in the NHL. Meanwhile, the Blues are scoring just 2.55 goals per game this year. They are also tied for 16th in the NHL in goals against per game, allowing 3.27 goals per game this year. The power play has not helped much either, sitting 23rd in the NHL this year. While the Maple Leafs have not been playing great, they are better than the Blues.

Final Maple Leafs-Blues Prediction & Pick: Maple Leafs ML (-178)