ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Edmonton: Brandon Moreno vs. Amir Albazi continues on the main card with a fight in the middleweight division between Marc-Andre Barriault and Dustin Stoltzfus. Barriault comes into this fight with back-to-back losses meanwhile, Stolzfus is coming off a brutal knockout defeat in his last fight. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Barriault-Stoltzfus prediction and pick.

Marc-Andre Barriault (15-6) has now lost back-to-back fights and is fighting for his career after getting flattened by Joe Pyfer in his last fight. Now, “Powerbar” has some ground to make up when he takes on Dustin Stoltzfus in front of his home crowd this weekend in search of getting back on track.

Dustin Stoltzfus (16-8) is just two fights removed from the best performance of his UFC career when he submitted Punahele Soriano. However, that was short-lived as he was then brutally knocked out via a spinning elbow from Brunno Ferreira in his next fight. Now, Stoltzfus’ back is against the wall as he looks to get back on track this weekend against Marc-Andre Barriault in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Here are the Barriault-Stoltzfus UFC Edmonton Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Edmonton Odds: Marc-Andre Barriault-Dustin Stoltzfus Odds

Marc-Andre Barriault: -205

Dustin Stoltzfus: +170

Over 2.5 rounds: -140

Under 2.5 rounds: +110

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Free Trial)*

Why Marc-Andre Barriault Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Joe Pyfer – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 11 (10 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Marc-Andre Barriault is looking to break out of his slump with a victory against Dustin Stoltzfus at UFC Edmonton this weekend, showcasing his improved striking and home-field advantage. The Canadian fighter, despite his recent setbacks, has demonstrated significant growth in his stand-up game and overall fight IQ. Barriault’s experience edge, having faced tougher competition throughout his UFC career, will likely play a crucial role in this matchup. His ability to push a relentless pace and apply constant pressure could prove problematic for Stoltzfus, who has shown vulnerability to aggressive opponents in the past.

Expand Tweet

Barriault’s durability and cardio give him a distinct advantage as the fight progresses. While Stoltzfus has shown flashes of brilliance, his 2-5 UFC record suggests he struggles to maintain consistency at the highest level. Barriault’s recent training focus on improving his takedown defense should neutralize Stoltzfus’ grappling threats, allowing him to dictate the terms of engagement on the feet. The hometown crowd’s energy will undoubtedly fuel Barriault’s performance, potentially leading to a late stoppage or a dominant decision victory. Expect Barriault to utilize his superior striking and pressure to wear down Stoltzfus, capitalizing on any openings to secure a much-needed win and reignite his UFC career.

Why Dustin Stoltzfus Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Brunno Ferreira – KO/TKO R2

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 8 (2 KO/TKO/6 SUB)

Dustin Stoltzfus is looking to get back on track against Marc-Andre Barriault at UFC Edmonton this weekend, showcasing his grappling prowess and resilience. Despite his 2-5 UFC record, Stoltzfus has consistently demonstrated his ability to engage in exciting, high-paced fights, often pushing his opponents to their limits. His submission skills and ground control could prove problematic for Barriault, who has shown vulnerability to strong grapplers in the past. Stoltzfus’ recent performances, although resulting in losses, have displayed significant improvements in his striking and overall fight IQ, suggesting he’s primed for a breakthrough performance.

Expand Tweet

Barriault enters this bout on a two-fight losing streak, potentially affecting his confidence. Stoltzfus’ ability to weather early storms and maintain his composure in high-pressure situations could be crucial as the fight progresses. His experience training with high-level partners at Sanford MMA has likely sharpened his skills and prepared him for the challenges Barriault presents. Expect Stoltzfus to employ a strategic approach, mixing striking with well-timed takedown attempts to keep Barriault guessing. If Stoltzfus can successfully implement his grappling game and avoid Barriault’s power shots, he has a strong chance of securing a submission victory or grinding out a hard-fought decision win, potentially reigniting his UFC career and silencing doubters.

Final Marc-Andre Barriault-Dustin Stoltzfus Prediction & Pick

The middleweight clash between Marc-Andre Barriault and Dustin Stoltzfus at UFC Edmonton promises to be a closely contested battle. Barriault’s home-field advantage and improved striking will be pitted against Stoltzfus’ grappling skills and resilience. The key to victory likely lies in who can impose their preferred fighting style. If Barriault can keep the fight standing and utilize his pressure and volume striking, he could wear down Stoltzfus. However, if Stoltzfus manages to secure takedowns and control the ground game, he could potentially secure a submission or dominate on the scorecards. Given both fighters’ recent struggles and how Stoltzfus was brutally knocked out in his last fight, Barriault’s power will be too much for Stoltzfus to handle as he finds his chin midway through the fight to get back on track in front of his home crowd.

Final Marc-Andre Barriault-Dustin Stoltzfus Prediction & Pick: Marc-Andre Barriault (-205), Under 2.5 Rounds (+110)