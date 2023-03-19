With the first weekend of March Madness nearly over, only two out of the four No. 1 seeded teams remain. The first No. 1 seed to fall was Purdue in a shocking and historical upset by No. 16 Farleigh Dickinson in the first round. The second No. 1 seed to fall was Kansas in the round of 32 against Eric Mussleman and Arkansas. In that game, Kansas choked away a 12 point lead and ended up losing by a single point, 72-71. With Mussleman at the helm and a few NBA prospects on the team, Arkansas is dangerous tournament team as Kansas found out. And what’s scary is that Mussleman believes this team hasn’t even reached its peak.

“I keep telling people that we’re getting better. Not many teams can get better at this time of year. I’ve never been prouder in a team like tonight.”@RazorbackMBB Head Coach Eric Musselman and G Davonte Davis joined @ALaForce after taking down Kansas. pic.twitter.com/Uc6bFI3V0V — March Madness Men’s Basketball TV (@MM_MBB_TV) March 18, 2023

“I keep telling people that we’re getting better. Not many teams can get better this time of year,” Mussleman said. “I’ve never been prouder of a team like tonight.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It was a bit of an inconsistent season for Kansas and Eric Mussleman. They finished the regular season at 22-13 and only 8-10 in SEC Conference play. They lost their last three games of the season and ended up falling in the second round of the conference tournament to Texas A&M. But this team has looked much better in the opening rounds of March Madness. This is a talented, well-coached group that has the potential to make a solid tournament run.

This is Mussleman’s fourth year as Arkansas head coach with a complied record of 95-41. With the exception of the COVID-19 cancellation in 2020, Mussleman has taken Arkansas to the NCAA Tournament each year he’s been head coach including two Elite Eight appearances.