No. 16 seed Farleigh Dickinson University pulled off a Round of 64 upset for the ages on Friday night, stunning No. 1 Purdue 63-58 in front of a raucous 19,564 in attendance at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. Head coach Tobin Anderson gave a speech to his players a few days before the game, and it seemed to have worked.

“The more I watch Purdue, the more I think we can beat them,” Anderson said to his team. “Let’s go shock the world…enjoy this one, be humble.”

It looks like the pep talk worked, as the speech went viral and Farleigh Dickinson truly brought down a giant, completing one of the biggest upsets in NCAA Tournament history.

Anderson spoke about the speech after the game, calling it “overblown,” but the excitement was clear from FDU’s head coach.

“We just have faith in what we do, our guys are so tough and so competitive, you know, I’ll do a better job in this locker room speech than the last one…it was the right message, wrong audience,” Anderson explained.

“But listen, I love our guys, they’re tough, they’re gritty, they play their tails off, that’s an unbelievable win. We just did something that’s unbelievable, we just shocked the world and couldn’t happen to a better group of guys, a better bunch of fans, the family, the whole thing, we are ecstatic, we gonna stay in Columbus, I love it!”

Tobin Anderson couldn’t contain his excitement after Farleigh Dickinson’s win over Purdue, and for good reason; FDU went 4-22 a year ago and now has two NCAA tourney wins in three days. It’s Anderson’s first season at the school after he landed the job in May, and he turned a team with the second-worst record in the program’s 58-year history into giant slayers.

Farleigh Dickinson will play No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic University on Sunday for a Sweet 16 berth and a trip next week to play at Madison Square Garden in New York — a short drive from the school’s main campus in Teaneck, NJ.