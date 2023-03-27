Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Caitlin Clark couldn’t hold back her delight after leading Iowa Basketball to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament.

Iowa destroyed Louisville in real March Madness fashion on Sunday, with Clark exploding for a 41-point triple-double (10 rebounds, 12 assists) en route to the 97-83 win. Clark made plenty of history in the process–including becoming the first player ever (man or woman) to have a 30-point triple-double in the NCAA Tournament.

However, her individual success aside, Clark was just ecstatic to see her team join the last four team standings in the competition. Now, they are Dallas-bound, and the 21-year-old couldn’t help but get excited of what’s next.

“ALL YOU GOTTA DO IS BELIEVE!!!!!! HAWKS ARE GOING TO DALLAS!!!! BE THERE EVERYONE. DREAMS COME TRUE YALL,” Clark enthusiastically wrote on Twitter following their Elite 8 win.

Caitlin Clark and Iowa basketball have yet to know their Final Four opponents, with the last set of Elite 8 games scheduled Monday. Whoever they end up facing, though, will surely have a tough time stopping Clark.

Clark has received plenty of praise for her performance on Sunday, with the whole college hoops world buzzing over what she just achieved. Even Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was in awe of her epic display, tweeting on Monday that the future WNBA star is “so cold.”

All eyes will be on Clark and Iowa as March Madness continues and heads to the Final Four. While that is definitely extra pressure, we can assume the Hawkeyes are fully embracing it.