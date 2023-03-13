When it comes to filling the brackets for March Madness, it’s almost impossible to please everyone. In this case, the seeding Texas A&M received is what has many feeling the Aggies got screwed.
Texas A&M had a solid season, concluding with a strong finish that saw them beat Alabama, who is the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament, in the regular season finale. They also had a strong showing in the SEC conference tournament before losing to the Crimson Tide in the final.
Here’s some of the reaction coming to the defense of A&M after finding out they are the seventh seed in the Midwest region.
Texas A&M as a 7 seed is absolutely laughable. Tough to believe real humans who know basketball sat in that room and thought that was the right call.
— Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) March 12, 2023
Fired the hell up about a potential second-round matchup with Texas but the Seletction Committee royally screwed A&M with a 7 seed.
Probably the worst seeding job we've seen thus far.
— Billy Liucci (@billyliucci) March 12, 2023
Texas A&M won 17 SEC games this season and got a 7 seed?
That's a typo right?
— Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) March 12, 2023
A 25 win Power 5 team.
7 seed.
Just incredible.
— Chris Marler (@VerneFUNquist) March 12, 2023
As mentioned in a couple of these tweets, Texas A&M won 17 games in the SEC, which was one of the toughest conferences in college basketball. Driving some of the frustration is the fact A&M got a seventh seed, but Kentucky got a sixth seed in the East region. The Aggies finished three games better than the Wildcats in the conference standings, and had a better overall record by four games on top of that.
Kentucky did beat Texas A&M in their only matchup this season, but that’s not enough to lower the temperature. Is there a little bias towards one of the blue-bloods of the sport? Maybe, but it could be the reason of wanting to set up a potential matchup with A&M and Texas in the second round of the tournament.
At any rate, these things seem to work themselves out at the end. So if Texas A&M got hosed on the seeding, they can prove it. That’s the beauty of March Madness.