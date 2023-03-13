Charles is an associate editor at ClutchPoints. He also has a webcast and blog named "Breath of Fresh Air." Charles is passionate about sports, and is an encyclopedia when it comes to the history (haha).

When it comes to filling the brackets for March Madness, it’s almost impossible to please everyone. In this case, the seeding Texas A&M received is what has many feeling the Aggies got screwed.

Texas A&M had a solid season, concluding with a strong finish that saw them beat Alabama, who is the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament, in the regular season finale. They also had a strong showing in the SEC conference tournament before losing to the Crimson Tide in the final.

Here’s some of the reaction coming to the defense of A&M after finding out they are the seventh seed in the Midwest region.

Texas A&M as a 7 seed is absolutely laughable. Tough to believe real humans who know basketball sat in that room and thought that was the right call. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) March 12, 2023

Fired the hell up about a potential second-round matchup with Texas but the Seletction Committee royally screwed A&M with a 7 seed. Probably the worst seeding job we've seen thus far. — Billy Liucci (@billyliucci) March 12, 2023

Texas A&M won 17 SEC games this season and got a 7 seed? That's a typo right? — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) March 12, 2023

A 25 win Power 5 team. 7 seed. Just incredible. — Chris Marler (@VerneFUNquist) March 12, 2023

As mentioned in a couple of these tweets, Texas A&M won 17 games in the SEC, which was one of the toughest conferences in college basketball. Driving some of the frustration is the fact A&M got a seventh seed, but Kentucky got a sixth seed in the East region. The Aggies finished three games better than the Wildcats in the conference standings, and had a better overall record by four games on top of that.

Kentucky did beat Texas A&M in their only matchup this season, but that’s not enough to lower the temperature. Is there a little bias towards one of the blue-bloods of the sport? Maybe, but it could be the reason of wanting to set up a potential matchup with A&M and Texas in the second round of the tournament.

At any rate, these things seem to work themselves out at the end. So if Texas A&M got hosed on the seeding, they can prove it. That’s the beauty of March Madness.