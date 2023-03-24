Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

Markquis Nowell, welcome to your time in the national spotlight. The Kansas State Basketball star put on a March Madness performance for the ages with a 20-point, 19-assist effort in a win over Michigan State in the Sweet 16. That single-game assist total is the most ever in NCAA tournament history.

Nowell punctuated his historic game with a half-court alley-oop to Keyontae Johnson. The slam gave Kansas State the lead late in overtime.

KEYONTAE JOHNSON WITH THE REVERSE ALLEY-OOP FINISH 😱pic.twitter.com/58i2EHJ63V — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 24, 2023

Markquis Nowell explained what he saw on the play that led to one of the greatest moments in the histories of Kansas State basketball and March Madness. He said that his knowledge of Michigan State’s defense and making eye contact with Johnson made the play possible, according to a transcript of the postgame press conference from Michigan State.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“It was just a basketball play between me and Keyontae,” Nowell said. “We knew how Michigan State plays defense. They play high up. We got eye contact, he was like, ‘lob, lob.’ I just threw it up and he made a great play.”

Nowell said “watch this” to the crowd before throwing the lob, making it even more iconic. And there was a specific fan in the crowd he wanted to reach: former superstar point guard and national champion Isiah Thomas.

“Dang, I gotta watch what I say.” Nowell said to reporters after the game. “Yeah, I was talking to Isiah Thomas because I think he had a friend over there, and he was rooting for them. And I’m like, ‘Y’all not going to win today.’ I just kept looking at him for some added motivation. But it was nothing but cool vibes with them over there.”

Kansas State will now face FAU in the Elite Eight. Performances like Nowell’s and a matchup between a third and ninth seed for a shot at the Final Four is what March Madness is all about.