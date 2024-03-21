The South Carolina basketball team has March Madness bettors in total disbelief after nailing a half-court shot to end the first half. It was an amazing shot as it actually hit the halftime over.
After Oregon hit a smooth deep two-pointer with just over one second on the clock, the Gamecocks inbounded the ball and launched it from half-court. Surprisingly enough, it went in, cutting the Ducks lead 34-29. The over at halftime was 62.5. That last-second shot pushed it over the threshold.
OH MY!! 3/4 court shot to cash the 1H over 62.5 😱😱 pic.twitter.com/F0icaUA9VS
— SuperBook Sports (@SuperBookSports) March 21, 2024
What an amazing shot that was. Not only did it keep the South Carolina basketball team in striking distance, they also helped anyone who bet the over cash-in. Sorry if you're reading this and bet the under.
