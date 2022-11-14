Published November 14, 2022

By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen are no longer just friends. Per TMZ, the two started dating about a month ago and have been spending loads of time down in Miami, as they did over the weekend.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan appear to have scrapped their friendship for a full-blown romance. https://t.co/Kav8DDuUFZ — TMZ (@TMZ) November 14, 2022

Jordan, the son of Michael Jordan and Pippen, the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen, one of MJ’s former teammates, first began hanging out earlier this fall. The duo was seen together at Rolling Loud in NYC and then spotted again last month at a Japanese restaurant in South Beach. While Larsa Pippen, 48, previously denied any romantic connection with Marcus Jordan, 31, that’s evidently changed.

It’s a rather puzzling couple, to be honest. But, they look happy. Pippen and Jordan were reportedly partying to the early hours of the morning on Monday at a Miami nightclub. Sources told PageSix the two left together at the end of the night.

“While they weren’t making a spectacle of being together, you could definitely tell the two were hanging out,” the source said, adding that the duo was joined by a group of friends on Friday night.

Larsa Pippen and Scottie got officially divorced in 2021 after she filed in 2018. They have four children together. MJ and Scottie aren’t exactly on great terms either after the Last Dance, so it would be interesting to know how Pippen feels about Marcus Jordan dating his ex.

Regardless, the two look happy, despite the 17-year age gap. Will it last? Only time will tell.