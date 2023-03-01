Following his release from the Atlanta Falcons, quarterback Marcus Mariota is one of many veteran quarterbacks now set to be on the free-agent market.

With NFL Free Agency set to kick off in the near future, Mariota could soon find a new home. The former Heisman winner and second overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft still looks to have a home in the NFL.

While the 2022 campaign did not go as well for Mariota as he had hoped, he still did more than enough to show that he still belongs. Prior to having his season end early due to injury, he appeared in 13 games for the Falcons. While posting a 5-8 starting record, he threw for 2,219 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. On the ground, he added 438 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns on 85 total carries.

Near the end of the season, the Falcons chose to make the switch to rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder. Following this move, Mariota was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Since being drafted in 2015, Mariota has spent time as both a starter and as a backup. In total, he has taken the field in 87 total games, with 74 of them being starts. During his career, Mariota has thrown for 15,656 passing yards, 92 touchdowns, and 54 interceptions. On the ground, he has added 2,012 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns. In addition, he has a starting record of 34-40.

Now a free agent once again, Mariota could have his pick of where he goes next. Based on his recent play, he fits the mold that most teams are looking for at the quarterback position. While he will likely step into a backup role, he could very well be one of the most sought quarterbacks in this year’s group.

Here are three of the best landing spots for Marcus Mariota in 2023 NFL Free Agency

Over the first two seasons of his NFL career, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has looked to be one of the most explosive quarterbacks in the entire league. Between his ability to push the ball down the field, and his ability to make plays on the ground with ease, he has all the tools to take over the NFL.

The Bears offense is built around Fields. His ability to make plays with his legs is the driving force of the unit. This was made clear last season as he threw for 2,242 passing yards and 17 touchdowns while adding 1,143 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns.

Adding Mariota to the Bears quarterback room could be key for the development of Fields. With his playstyle, Mariota could help Fields take his game to the next level. He could also be the perfect backup for this offense.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

If Mariota is willing to lock himself into a backup role, the Bears could be an ideal landing spot.

Much like the Bears, the Philadephia Eagles have built their offense around a quarterback who is strong through the air, while also being elite on the ground.

In his third NFL season, Jalen Hurts took strides in all the right directions. While leading the Eagles to a trip to the Super Bowl, he was elite with the ball in his hands. Through the air, he recorded 3,701 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. On the ground, he added 760 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns.

With Gardner Minshew not set to hit free agency, the Eagles will be in search of a new backup. Bringing in a proven veteran such as Marcus Mariota could be what makes the most sense for them.

While Mariota isn’t as explosive as Hurts, he could still step into the Eagles offense and make plays if needed. In addition, while Hurts is now an MVP candidate, adding an established veteran to the locker room could be a good move for this offense.

If Marcus Mariota is looking to join a team that could be in search of a quarterback who takes the field, the San Francisco 49ers could be on his radar.

With Brock Purdy likely undergoing elbow surgery, and Trey lance the only other quarterback set to be on the roster, the 49ers have already made it clear that they are looking to add to the position. With both Purdy and Lance still being early in their careers, a quarterback such as Marcus Mariota could be the ideal candidate.

If needed, Marcus Mariota could start for this high-powered 49ers offense. He could also serve as a mentor for both Lance and Purdy.

Mariota could still perform at this level. A team loaded with talent such as the 49ers could allow for him to still show that.