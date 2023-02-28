The San Francisco 49ers don’t want a repeat of the 2022-23 postseason when they practically ran out of quarterbacks. Brock Purdy, their third QB of the season, went down with an injury in the NFC Championship Game. 49ers’ GM John Lynch hinted at their QB plan moving forward, per Cam Inman.

“We may have to look into the quarterback market in addition to Brock and Trey to insulate ourselves from what might happen,” Lynch said.

Jimmy Garoppolo would make sense from purely a roster need standpoint. However, Lynch said the 49ers’ relationship with Garoppolo has “probably run its course,” per Ben Volin.

The 49ers would benefit from adding a reliable veteran quarterback. Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr could be options, but it seems unlikely that San Francisco will add either QB. As for Garoppolo, a previous report stated that his relationship with head coach Kyle Shanahan had dwindled during the year. Shanahan also shut down talks of Garoppolo potentially returning to the team.

San Francisco is hopeful that Trey Lance will be their starting quarterback during the 2023 campaign. But adding insurance, evidenced by last postseason, never hurts. There are plenty of people around the NFL world that believe the 49ers would have clinched a Super Bowl berth if they had a healthy regular quarterback.

They will come into the 2023 campaign with high expectations for the season. Their defense is expected to remain strong and San Francisco features no shortage of offensive weapons. However, it will certainly be interesting to see how they approach their QB uncertainty.