Manchester United is grappling with growing concerns over the off-field behavior of star forward Marcus Rashford, with insiders revealing that worries about his “party lifestyle” were first raised among the club's staff in autumn 2021. The 26-year-old's penchant for late-night revelry, boozy escapades, and rowdy house parties has become a source of unease at Old Trafford.

Reports from The Sun indicate that Manchester United legends Wayne Rooney, David Beckham, and Rio Ferdinand reached out to Rashford in a mentorship capacity following concerns expressed by the club. Having experienced troubled patches in his career, Rooney took it upon himself to connect with his former teammate, offering encouragement and making it clear that he was available for advice whenever Rashford needed it.

Rashford's recent escapade in Belfast, where he embarked on a 12-hour bender and subsequently called in sick for training, resulted in his omission from a crucial FA Cup match. The club imposed a two-week fine on his substantial £325,000 weekly wage, and while Rashford expressed remorse during a meeting with manager Erik ten Hag and director of football John Murtough, lingering concerns about his off-field conduct persist.

The forward's love for nightlife has been a consistent theme, with sightings of him entering casinos and participating in private poker games with teammates. Despite occasional challenges from concerned parties, Rashford has defended his lifestyle choices, claiming they are not detrimental to his performance on the pitch.

Personal issues, including a strained relationship with childhood sweetheart Lucia Loi, family dynamics strained by a brother's arrest, and the financial burden of supporting extended family members, have added to Rashford's stress. Despite his wealth and success on the football field, sources suggest that Rashford is currently struggling and requires a support system to help him navigate these challenges.

As Manchester United navigates these off-field issues, there is a collective hope that Rashford, a talented player with immense potential, will find the support he needs to regain focus and rediscover his path to success, both on and off the pitch.