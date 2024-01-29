Manchester United's Marcus Rashford is facing criticism from Alan Shearer, who accuses the forward of "wasting his talent"

Manchester United‘s Marcus Rashford is facing criticism from Alan Shearer, who accuses the forward of “wasting his talent” after missing an FA Cup match against Newport, reported by GOAL Despite citing “illness” as the reason for his absence, manager Erik ten Hag hinted at a potential underlying issue, labeling it as an “internal matter” that he'll address.

Rashford's absence from training came after being spotted at Belfast nightclubs during a midweek visit to his friend and former academy teammate, Ro-Shaun Williams. While Rashford returned to England on a private jet, the nightclub incident has stirred controversy in Manchester. Shearer expressed concern over the 26-year-old's behavior, emphasizing the need for strong management.

The ex-England striker remarked on BBC Sport, stating, “There’s a huge talent in there with Marcus Rashford. We’ve seen him be disciplined last season when he was late to a meeting before a game, but something is clearly wrong – either at home or in his relationship with the football club.” Shearer urged Rashford to address the situation promptly, emphasizing the potential regrets that may arise at the end of his career if such behavior continues.

Marcus Rashford, who secured a new contract after an impressive 30-goal season, has struggled to maintain that form. With only four goals this season, Shearer believes Rashford appears unhappy and calls for a resolution. The forward's club form may impact his chances of making the Euro 2024 squad, making it crucial for Ten Hag to determine the timeline for his return to the United lineup.