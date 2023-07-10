For the Barbie press tour, Margot Robbie and her stylist Andrew Mukamal kept fans in mind while designing the actress' outfits. Devotees of the doll and the doll's history of style that the two wanted to honor.

“We're finding Barbie references from decades past and just doing it really for the big Barbie fans out there, people who are actually collecting those Barbies. We're hoping to get them excited,” Robbie told People at the film's world premiere in Los Angeles. “We're pairing Barbie references with great designers.”

Robbie wanted to keep her outfits more subdued than her character, but they were still stand-out looks. “Well, it's not subtle, but it's very fun!”

Mukamal also kept the outfits pink, true to the Mattel doll's nature. Some of Robbie's outfits include: an 80s inspired hot pink Versace skirt suit, a brimmed hat, and a rhinestone phone purse she wore in Seoul, South Korea. She also wore a black and white striped Herve Leger bandage dress in Sydney, Australia as an homage to the Original 1950s Barbie swimsuit. And at the premiere event, she wore black peep-toe heels and black opera gloves, a sequined bustier and black tulle skirt adorned with a pink handkerchief.

Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken in the film, said, “Margot had this pink day once a week, where everyone had to wear something pink. And if you didn’t, you were fined,” Gosling said. “What was really special was just how excited the male crew members were,” he said, adding “at the end of the film, they all got together and, with their own money, made pink crew shirts with rainbow fringe.”

The Greta Gerwig-directed film is officially out on July 21, starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Gosling as the eponymous Ken.