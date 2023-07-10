Barbie star Ryan Gosling recently compared the experience of playing Ken in Greta Gerwig's film to Cinnabons.

In an interview with Barbie star Margot Robbie for BuzzFeed Celeb, Gosling was asked about which of his past roles was hardest to part with once the shoot ended. Upon contemplating, Gosling said, “The Ken thing is tough. It's a bit like that Pillsbury, go with me on this, Cinnabon mix. You know, like once you open that canister… it's very hard to [close it]. Once you open it, you're making Cinnabons, you know, and you're loving it. You are loving making Cinnabons.”

Margot Robbie watched on with a slightly amused, slightly disturbed face as Gosling continued with his analogy. She then revealed that she didn't even know what a Cinnabon is.

Greta Gerwig's Barbie film has been a long journey, and it's finally coming out in less than two weeks. Robbie stars as the titular doll who's on a journey to find true happiness. Ken, played by Gosling, joins her for this adventure. While Robbie and Gosling are undoubtedly the stars of the film, each of their dolls will have variants played by the likes of Dua Lipa, Emma Mackey, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, John Cena, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

Ryan Gosling is currently being lauded for his performance as Ken — with some critics even calling for an Oscar nomination for his performance So whatever Cinnabon energy he channeled during his performance in Barbie should be found again should there be sequels.

Barbie will be released on July 21.