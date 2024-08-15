Margot Robbie’s next highly anticipated film, “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey,” has secured a release date, marking another significant milestone in the star’s illustrious career, HollywoodReporter confirms. After the phenomenal success of “Barbie,” which shattered box office records with an astonishing $1.44 billion in global earnings, Robbie is set to captivate audiences once again in this new venture. Scheduled to hit theaters in 2025, the movie promises to be a cinematic event, with Sony Pictures strategically positioning it for a Mother’s Day weekend debut on May 9.

A Stellar Team Behind the Scenes

“A Big Bold Beautiful Journey” has already generated significant buzz, not just because of Robbie’s involvement but also due to the powerhouse team behind it. Kogonada, the visionary director known for works like “After Yang” and “Pachinko,” takes the helm, bringing his unique storytelling style to the project. The script, penned by Seth Reiss, adds another layer of intrigue, with its plot centered on two strangers whose lives intertwine in unexpected ways. Although details remain under wraps, the film’s promise of originality has already piqued the interest of cinephiles.

Sony’s confidence in the project is evident, as the studio touted it as their next big female-focused release, following the success of Blake Lively’s “It Ends With Us,” which grossed over $100 million worldwide on a modest $25 million budget. With a stellar supporting cast next to Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell including Lily Rabe, Jodie Turner-Smith, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Hamish Linklater, “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey” is poised to make a significant impact at the box office.

The film’s journey to the screen has been just as remarkable, with Sony Pictures winning a fierce bidding war for the rights earlier this year. Tom Rothman, chairman of the studio’s motion picture group, expressed his enthusiasm, calling the script “special and original,” a rare find in today’s market. Backed by 30West and produced by Imperative Entertainment’s Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, and Ryan Friedkin, this film is shaping up to be a must-see Margot Robbie event in 2025.