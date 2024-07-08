Margot Robbie is pregnant with her first child with husband and Lucky Chap producing partner Tom Ackerley, People reported.

The Academy Award nominee was photographed Sunday with Ackerley while the couple were on vacation in Lake Como, Italy. Robbie appeared to have a baby bump. Sources confirmed to the magazine that the Barbie star is indeed pregnant.

Robbie and Ackerley got married in a private ceremony in 2016 in her native Australia. The couple had met two years before on the set of the movie Suite Française. The actress starred alongside Michelle Williams while Ackerley served as the third assistant director.

Along with friends Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr, the couple run LuckyChap Entertainment, which has produced critically acclaimed films that Robbie has also starred in such as 2017's I, Tonya and last year's biggest blockbuster hit Barbie.

Robbie and Ackerley chose to delay going on their honeymoon to produce the Oscar nominated I, Tonya.

The soon-to-be parents prefer to keep their relationship out of the limelight. Even though her husband also works in the entertainment industry, Robbie refers to him as a “normie.” She told E News at this year's Critics Choice Awards, “He likes being behind the camera. He's not fazed by any of this stuff,” referring to the glitz and glamor of the red carpet.

However, Ackerley did join the actress during the world premiere of Barbie and was with her throughout the film's press tour.

The English-born producer attended the Academy Awards this year, as a first-time nominee. Robbie, by that time, had been nominated for three.

He told A Frame, “It's amazing. It's obviously incredibly overwhelming at times, but it's such a celebration of cinema. And being at the center of it, it's a dream come true, truthfully.”

This is a banner year for Ackerley as well. He's one of the 487 new invitees to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences under the producer branch. The father-to-be has a few projects currently under various stages of production and development. He has three in pre-production: the mini-series Sirens starring Oscar winner Julianne Moore and Kevin Bacon; the superhero feature Avengelyn and comedy Naughty, both with Olivia Wilde attached to direct. Currently in development are feature adaptations of the video game The Sims and British comic book Tank Girl.

Robbie may be taking a much-deserved rest after the grueling but ultimately fulfilling 2023 she's had. She was pulling double (maybe even triple!) duty for Barbie as producer and star. For this year, her upcoming feature drama with Colin Farrell and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey directed by Kogonada, is currently in post-production. She'll be working with Ackerly in all his projects as well. The actress-producer is also developing an adaptation of the board game Monopoly starring Kevin Hart.

The Oscar nominee might also spend her break producing a reboot of all-female version of The Pirates of the Caribbean.