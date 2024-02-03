Mariners add to bullpen with Gregory Santos

While fans critique the quality of the Seattle Mariners' offseason, they can't say the organization hasn't been busy. President of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto is at it again on Saturday, completing a deal he hopes will fortify the bullpen.

“The Mariners are acquiring right-handed reliever Gregory Santos in a trade with the Chicago White Sox for right-hander Prelander Berroa, outfielder Zach DeLoach and the 69th pick in the 2024 draft,” Jeff Passan of ESPN reported.



Santos, who originally signed with the Boston Red Sox as an international free agent in 2015, enjoyed a fairly promising campaign in his lone season with the White Sox in 2023. The 24-year-old posted a 3.39 ERA in 60 appearances. Seattle is clearly infatuated with him since it is parting with a decent pick and two young players, one of whom is also a reliever.

Berroa made his MLB debut last year but did not get many opportunities to prove himself. Even so, he did not allow a run in 1 2/3 innings of work and struck out three batters. DeLoach, a 2020 second-rounder, is still working his way up the minor leagues and batted .286 with 23 home runs and 88 RBIs for the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers.

It makes complete sense for Chicago to stockpile prospects and future assets given where the club is in its rebuild. Bringing in some fresh faces couldn't hurt. The stakes are higher for Seattle, however.

Every move the Mariners make must improve their postseason chances. They have lost Teoscar Hernandez, former Cy Young Robbie Ray (will miss a chunk of 2024 with Tommy John recovery), Eugenio Suarez and Jarred Kelenic this offseason, while adding Jorge Polanco, Mitch Garver, Mitch Haniger and Luke Raley, among others.

Many fans want Dipoto to land a big-time talent to solidify their roster for 2024, but the front office has yet to make such a commitment this winter. Gregory Santos could play an important role in what figures to be another tense postseason push.