Bryce Miller couldn’t have asked for a better start to his Major League Baseball career. The Seattle Mariners rookie starting pitcher made his fifth career start Wednesday night and continued to make history with another brilliant performance.

Miller tossed six shutout innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing two hits. He is the first pitcher since at least 1901 to start his career with five consecutive appearances of six or more innings while allowing four hits or fewer, according to Sarah Langs.

Suffice it to say, Miller also has five quality starts under his belt, allowing just four earned runs in 31.1 innings. He has a 1.15 ERA with 28 strikeouts compared to 3 walks. The Mariners won four of his five starts.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

A fourth-round pick by the Mariners in 2021, Miller took the fast track to the big leagues. He made 36 starts in the minor leagues and never pitched in Triple-A.

The Mariners’ pitching staff was one of the best in baseball before Miller’s arrival. It has a chance to be truly elite if he keeps this up and everyone stays healthy. Seattle has the third-best team ERA and has allowed the third-fewest runs in the league this season.

Bryce Miller has likely locked up both AL Pitcher and Rookie of the Month awards for May and he still has one more start to close out a spectacular first month of his career. The Mariners are still hovering around .500, but they’ve won four of their last five games and are due for a big run during the summer.