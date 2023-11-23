Former Seattle Mariners infielder Eugenio Suarez spoke up after his trade to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

Eugenio Suarez has broken his silence on his trade to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday. Although the deal took the former Seattle Mariners by surprise, he understood the nature of the business, per MLB reporter Daniel Kramer.

“Eugenio Suarez in a phone interview just now: ‘I heard some rumors earlier this month, but I understand the game. I understand the business and all that stuff. For me, it's a heartbreaker, but I have appreciated everything that Seattle has done for me — all the fans,'” Kramer tweeted on Wednesday.

Eugenio Suarez was part of a trade that also sent catcher Seby Zavala and pitcher Carlos Vargas to the Mariners.

The Venzuelan-born Suarez spent his rookie season in 2014 with the Detroit Tigers. The Cincinnati Reds acquired Suarez and pitcher Jonathon Crawford from the Tigers in exchange for starter Alfredo Simon in December 2014.

Eugenio Suarez eventually spent his next six MLB seasons with the Reds. He earned his first and only MLB All-Star selection after racking up 34 home runs and 104 RBIs in 2018. Suarez recorded a career-high .283 batting average that year.

Eugenio Suarez played all 162 games for the Mariners last season. He hit 84 home runs the past three years but also led the league in Ks twice in that span. He had a good year defensively at third base and fills a hole in the lineup as a righty. pic.twitter.com/j01aBFOmZI — Alex Weiner (@alexjweiner) November 22, 2023

Eugenio Suarez's two-year stint with the Mariners

Suarez was part of a six-player deal between the Reds and Mariners that also included outfielder Jesse Winker in March 2022.

The 32-year-old Suarez had a combined 53 home runs in his two seasons in the Emerald City. His combined 410 strikeouts from 2022 to 2023 lead the majors. It was the third time Suarez earned that dubious distinction in his 10-year MLB career.

Signing Eugenio Suarez was valuable insurance policy for Arizona. Veteran third baseman Evan Longoria's one-year contract recently expired. There hasn't been any word on his retirement or probable return to the Diamondbacks.

Despite Suarez's strikeout numbers, he remains a decent defensive threat at third base. He will play a vital role for an Arizona team that is coming off a stint in the 2023 World Series.