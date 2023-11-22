The Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks reportedly agreed to a trade on Wednesday that includes Eugenio Suarez

The Arizona Diamondbacks are reportedly trading catcher Seby Zavala to the Seattle Mariners, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Nightengale reports that Zavala is expected to be included in a “bigger trade” with the Mariners. It was later reported that Arizona is acquiring infielder Eugenio Suarez from Seattle, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

UPDATE: The final trade has the Mariners acquiring reliever Carlos Vargas and Zavala, while the Diamondbacks will receive Suarez, per Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times.

Suarez heads to AZ

MLB free agency has been filled with rumors but now we have a big trade that has come to fruition. Suarez made the All-Star team in 2018 with the Cincinnati Reds. He's always been a power threat but struggled with the Mariners for the most part over the past few seasons.

Suarez hit 22 home runs in 2023 but led the league in strikeouts with 214. It was his third time leading the league in strikeouts.

In 2022, though, Suarez crushed 31 home runs. Teams can live with the high strikeouts as long as Suarez offers enough productivity with his power numbers.

Mariners get Zavala, Vargas

Zavala is best utilized as a backup catcher. He doesn't offer much on offense, as evidenced by his career .210 batting average, but he's a respectable option behind the plate.

Zavala appeared in just seven total games for the Diamondbacks in 2023. However, he played in 66 for the White Sox during the season.

Vargas, meanwhile, is just 24-years old and could be a realistic bullpen option for the Mariners in 2024. He's appeared in only five big league games in his career, but Seattle may still give him a chance to make the Opening Day roster in spring training.

This trade won't drastically change the Mariners or Diamondbacks rosters. It could be a sneaky move for both clubs though as they prepare for the 2024 season.