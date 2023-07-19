The Seattle Mariners were one of the surprise teams last year as they made their way back to the playoffs for the first time since 2001. The Mariners hoped that was only the beginning, and that they could start planning on playing in October a repeated occurrence. However, the Mariners are currently just above a .500 team, placing third in the AL West behind the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers and 4.5 games out of the Wild Card. If they want to make a return to the playoffs, they'll have to makes some moves with the MLB trade deadline approaching.

You have to think that the Astros and Rangers both are going to be making deals as well. So to keep from falling too far behind, the Mariners need to hit the market as hard as they can, at least within their means. They'll have to be wise in what they offer, though, as now most of their farm system is currently on their roster.

The Mariners will most likely be looking for some offensive firepower from teams. They are currently ranking near the bottom of most offensive categories, including batting average (26th), on-base percentage (24th), and slugging percentage (24th). So let's look at some potential bats.

Cody Bellinger, OF, Cubs

Although the Mariners generally avoid rental players, Cody Bellinger's talent at the plate makes him an exception. The Los Angeles Dodgers chose not to tender him last offseason due to his increasing struggles and injury problems. But Bellinger is making up for that this season, hitting .305 with 12 home runs and 34 RBI's, along with 12 swiped bases. Couple that with his defensive versatility and ability to play any outfield position, along with first base, and it makes him an attractive trade target. With only a one-year deal in Chicago, the potential for the Mariners to resign him to a long-term contract adds an extra incentive for them to pursue him.

Tim Anderson, SS, White Sox

The Chicago White Sox seem like they have been ready to be sellers since the first month of the season. That's probably because they have. Their struggles this season have put them in about every trade scenario possible with every competing team in the league. One of their often rumored trade block options that has been mentioned is shortstop Tim Anderson, the former AL batting champion. Anderson hasn't quite had the year that was expected of him, only batting .227 with a OPS+ of 47. Most believe that's because Anderson needs a change of scenery in a different lineup. Minus his lack of offensive production, acquiring Anderson would involve a position change, as he would slide over to second base, replacing a struggling Kolten Wong. This move would strengthen the Mariners' infield and provide depth to their lineup, and hopefully, a big bat.

Jake Cronenworth, 2B, Rockies

If Anderson is the answer or he's too expensive, maybe Jake Cronenworth from the Colorado Rockies would be an option? Cronenworth has experienced a slight dip in performance this season after two consecutive All-Star seasons. However, his track record and consistent ability to slug could make him an enticing trade target for the Mariners. With Cronenworth's proficiency in driving in runs and contributing offensively, the Mariners would receive a much-needed boost to their lineup.

Joey Meneses, DH, Nationals

Joey Meneses, a designated hitter for the Washington Nationals, represents a fallback option for the Mariners. While larger acquisitions may be the priority, Meneses would still bring an upgrade to the Mariners' lineup as a designated hitter option and backup first baseman. Making his MLB debut at the age of 30 after the Nationals traded Juan Soto, Meneses showcased his power by hitting 13 home runs in just 56 games, establishing himself as a productive player. This year, he's hittiing .278 with a league average OPS+ of 100. In a paltry Nationals team, he's been one of the brighter spots. Placed in a deeper lineup, he might could make some noise.