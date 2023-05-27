Fans are still waiting for the Seattle Mariners (27-25) to go on a big run in 2023, but Julio Rodriguez just gave them a reason to be excited while they wait for the team to reach their ceiling.

The 2022 American League Rookie of the Year is partnering up with Alaska Airlines for a unique and fan-friendly promotion that is sure to rock T-Mobile Park. Every time Rodriguez blasts a home run in Seattle, 44 fans sitting in the section it lands will get a free round trip to the place of their choice, per Fox Sports: MLB.

A fitting way to further market No. 44 to both the local and national baseball fan base, and an effective tool for Alaska Airlines to curry favor at a time when flying is so expensive. Sponsorships like these were inevitable after the 22-year-old burst onto the scene last year. He hit 28 long balls, batted .284 and helped the Mariners soar into the playoffs for the first time in over two decades.

This year has not started the way Rodriguez or fans expected. He was ice cold going into this week, but is enjoying his best stretch of 2023. The center fielder is now up to a .238 batting average to go with eight homers. His resurgence is coinciding with Seattle’s most consistent run as well, with the club clearing the .500 hump.

A loaded AL West will make it difficult for the M’s to meet their lofty goals, but if Julio Rodriguez has truly turned a corner here in May, then there may be no ceiling high enough for them to reach.

And if it is too high, Alaska Airlines will now take them the rest of the way.