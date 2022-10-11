Julio Rodriguez is already making MLB Playoff history in ALDS for Mariners

Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners jumped out to a quick lead against the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the ALDS. And Rodriguez’s strong performance has already placed him in the history books. The 21-year old became the youngest player in MLB Playoff history to record a double and triple in a postseason game, per Alex Mayer on Twitter. The former youngest player to accomplish this feat was New York Yankees legend Lou Gehrig, who was 24-years old when he did it.

The Mariners snapped their 20-year MLB Playoff drought this season and wasted no time establishing themselves in the postseason. Julio Rodriguez and Seattle traveled to Toronto and promptly upset the Blue Jays in the AL Wild Card Series.

Most people predicted that Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros would cruise to a Game 1 victory over the Mariners. Instead, Verlander got rocked for 6 runs and the Mariners lead as of this story’s publication.

Julio Rodriguez is the front-runner for American League Rookie of the Year. He finished the season with a slash line of .284/.345/.509 with 28 home runs and 25 stolen bases. The young outfielder has continued his success in the MLB Playoffs. If the Mariners can close out Game 1 of the ALDS with a win, they will be in a good position to pull off an upset.

However, the Astros have no shortage of postseason experience. They will not be fazed by a 1-0 deficit in the series. It is imperative that Julio Rodriguez and the Mariners keep the gas pedal down if they want to shock Houston.