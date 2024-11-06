MLB free agency is here and superstars such as Juan Soto are understandably receiving the most attention. However, Jon Morosi of MLB Network recently revealed a player who is “quietly” among the “most popular free agents.”

“Reliever Luis Curvelo is (quietly) one of the most popular free agents at the GM Meetings. Curvelo, who just turned 24, is a minor league free agent after 6 seasons in the Mariners system. Seattle didn't have room for him on their 40-man, but another team may,” Morosi wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Curvelo pitched to a 2.57 ERA in the minor leagues during the 2024 season. It was surprising that Curvelo did not receive an MLB opportunity with the Mariners. Now that he is a free agent, though, perhaps he will receive his opportunity elsewhere. Of course, there is a chance that he will re-sign with Seattle, but Curvelo is likely looking to join a ball club with a need in the bullpen.

Mariners' MLB free agency outlook

The Mariners have work to do this offseason. Seattle led the American League West early in 2024 but struggled at times down the stretch. The Mariners still have postseason potential but they need to add some reinforcements. The 2024 offseason will be important for them as they hope to develop a legitimate contending roster.

As for Curvelo, the 24-year-old reliever has a bright future. It seems as if he is receiving no shortage of attention. It goes without saying, but there are plenty of teams around the league who would love to add a 24-year-old reliever who features a high ceiling to their bullpen.

Luis Curvelo will not receive too much attention in rumors and free agency predictions but signing the former Mariners reliever could prove to be crucial. He will be a player to watch as MLB free agency continues.