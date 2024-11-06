The New York Yankees lost the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Now that MLB’s free agency has begun, the Yankees are in danger of losing superstar right fielder Juan Soto. While there’s plenty of talent available in the 2025 free agent class, all eyes are on the 26-year-old Soto.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post believes the competition to sign Soto could come down to two teams – the Yankees and the New York Mets. While it was assumed the Yankees would have the advantage in landing the prized free agent, the Mets are “serious players” for Soto, per Heyman.

A bidding war that comes down to the Yankees and Mets shouldn’t surprise anyone. Despite their underdog status throughout their playoff push and into the postseason, the Mets had the highest payroll in baseball in 2024. The Yankees spent the second most in MLB.

For his part, Soto does not have a bias for the Yankees. He’s open to any team that wants to make him an offer. Of course, the four-time All-Star would be willing to stay in pinstripes if the money is right.

A number of teams are expected to make a run at the former batting champ. Even the Yankees’ AL East rivals the Toronto Blue Jays could make a serious attempt at signing Soto. But it could come down to the Yankees and the Mets for two simple reasons. Soto wants to win, and both teams made deep postseason runs in 2024. And Soto wants a lot of money, and both teams have extremely deep pockets.

Can the Yankees re-sign Juan Soto this offseason?

Soto was sensational this season. The Yankees landed Soto in a trade with the Padres after the 2023 season. In 2024, he established career highs in runs (128), hits (166), home runs (41) and WAR (7.9). His incredible play carried over into the postseason. His 10th inning three-run homer in the ALCS sent the Yankees to the World Series and he kept on raking in the Fall Classic.

As Heyman points out, hitting in front of presumptive AL MVP Aaron Judge is a luxury that only the Dodgers could match. But the Yankees are going to have to battle it out with other Soto suitors, primarily the Mets, during the offseason.

Should the Yankees fail to re-sign Soto, Pete Alonso could be the team’s backup plan. Alonso has spent his entire six-year career with the Mets but he’s now a free agent. While he’s not Soto, Alonso did have his own magical postseason moment in the NLDS.

Yankees’ GM Brian Cashman certainly has his hands full this offseason. Cashman recently endorsed Aaron Boone as the club’s manager. And he managed to keep ace Gerrit Cole in New York. Of course, even that negotiation is of significance as the Yankees don’t want to offend Cole’s agent Scott Boras, because Boras also represents Soto.

Time will tell how the Soto sweepstakes play out. At the moment, the smart money is on the young star staying in New York. But whether it’s with the Yankees or the Mets is anyone’s guess.