The Seattle Mariners, who had a disappointing 2024 season after missing the postseason, were one of the worst offensive teams in baseball. They just made a move to reunite with one of their former prospects to give themselves some more depth.

The Mariners made a trade for Austin Shenton from the Tampa Bay Rays for cash considerations, the Mariners announced on Tuesday.

This is a reunion of sorts, with Shenton having spent the first three years of his professional career in the Mariners organization. Once Shenton reached Double-A with the Mariners during the 2021 season, he was traded to the Rays. Shenton then made his Major League debut with the Rays this past season.

Throughout his professional career in the Mariners and Rays organizations, Shenton has spent time at first base, second base, third base and left field. It does not look like Shenton will compete for a starting spot for the Mariners, but he could be a valuable, versatile depth option off the bench.

The Mariners are thin at second base after declining Jorge Polanco's option. If there are no other significant additions in the middle of the infield, second base could be where Shenton has the biggest opportunity for playing time.

New Seattle Mariner Austin Shenton's 2024 season with the Tampa Bay Rays

In 19 games with the Rays during the 2024 season, the 26-year-old Shenton slashed .214/.340/.405, recording nine hits, five doubles and one home run in 42 at bats.

Shenton earned a spot on the Rays' Opening Day roster made his Major League debut on March 31. Shenton was able to remain on the Rays roster for about a month and a half before being demoted to Triple-A Durham. After impressing in Triple-A, where he slashed .258/.361/.497 with 20 home runs and 65 RBIs in 83 games, he was promoted back to the Major Leagues in Sept., where he made another two appearances with the Rays.

Shenton showed in his limited time that he has a Major League-caliber bat. If he can continue improving at the plate while being able to slot in at first base, second base, third base and left field, he should be a valuable piece to a Mariners team that desperately needs offensive production wherever it can find it.