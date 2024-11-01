The Seattle Mariners have decided to move on from Jorge Polanco, as the team announced the decline of his $12 million club option for 2025. Instead, Polanco will receive a $750,000 buyout and enter the free agency market. This decision marks the end of a brief and challenging stint for Polanco with the M’s following his trade from the Minnesota Twins last offseason.

“Jorge Polanco’s $12 million club option for 2025 has been declined by the Mariners, the team just announced. He will receive a $750,000 buyout and becomes a free agent,” via Daniel Kramer on X, formerly Twitter.

During his time with the Mariners, Polanco struggled to replicate the form that once made him an All-Star with the Twins. His 2023 season was marred by persistent knee issues, culminating in early off-season surgery. These health challenges significantly impacted his performance, evidenced by a modest .213 batting average and a .296 on-base percentage throughout the season. Despite hitting 16 home runs and driving in 45 RBI, his OPS+ of 93 indicates that he performed below the league average, which ultimately influenced Seattle’s decision not to commit to his hefty option for another year.

Polanco’s tenure with the Twins, where he spent the first decade of his MLB career, tells a different story. Known for his robust hitting, he achieved a lifetime .269 batting average in Minnesota, with a career peak of 33 home runs and 98 RBI in 2021 alone. His notable achievements with the Twins included an All-Star Game appearance in 2019, highlighting his potential as a high-caliber player when healthy.

Jorge Polanco will not return to the Mariners in 2025

The decision to decline Polanco’s option reflects the Mariners’ assessment of risk and potential reward. With his recent surgery and the uncertainty surrounding his recovery and return to form, the financial commitment of $12 million for another year seemed imprudent. This move also suggests a shift in Seattle’s strategy as they may look to retool their infield options without the burden of Polanco’s contract on their payroll.

For Polanco, free agency now offers a new beginning. Given his previous track record and assuming a return to good health, there should be a number of teams willing to consider him for a role, betting on his ability to bounce back. His experience and proven skill set, particularly in power hitting, make him an intriguing option for clubs seeking infield depth or a veteran presence.

As for the Mariners, their decision to part ways with Polanco underscores the often harsh realities of professional sports where performance and health can heavily influence career trajectories. Seattle’s front office will now likely turn its attention to the upcoming free agency and trade markets to fill the void left by Polanco and enhance their roster for the 2025 season. Meanwhile, Polanco will aim to rehabilitate his career in a new setting, hoping to recapture the form that once made him a key player in the major leagues.