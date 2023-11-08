We look at the players the Diamondbacks could sign in free agency to propel them into another deep MLB playoffs run in 2024

When an underdog vaults itself past a more talented and expensive team in the playoffs, it is easy to just stay the course in the offseason. Cost efficiency and endless determination worked for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2023, so who is to say it can't produce substantial success again, right?

That is an even easier argument to make when surveying all the young promise on their roster. Corbin Carroll is already an All-Star. Gold Glover Gabriel Moreno could soon be on his way and starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt progressed rapidly while being under tremendous pressure this postseason. D-backs general manager Mike Hazen has already concocted a lethal formula.

But he can make it even better in MLB free agency this winter. There are multiple departing players like Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Tommy Pham who the organization might be inclined to re-sign, as well as bigger names who can ensure Arizona is even more balanced and prepared for another potential October run. Is it possible the Snakes can win the offseason after just slithering their way to the World Series?

Probably not. That title will be bestowed upon the winner of the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes, and the Diamondbacks are not expected to pursue the Japanese star. But they can still enter the 2024 season as an undeniable contender. We are going to take a closer look at some of the free agents who can help the organization achieve that goal.

Diamondbacks should bring back OF/DH Tommy Pham

I promise we will get to some more high-profile guys, but let's start with a warm-up to ease ourselves into this intriguing free agency pool. Mike Hazen has tough decisions to make regarding two outfielders.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. earned the first All-Star selection of his career and was an integral component of this storybook run. He is also going to cost a good chunk of change. Although the team can realistically retain the 30-year-old fan favorite, it might be smarter to allocate resources elsewhere. Though, Tommy Pham comes with no such dilemma.

It is a no-brainer for the Diamondbacks to re-sign their midseason acquisition. Pham quickly assimilated into the clubhouse, came through in clutch spots and offers a valued veteran perspective. The same can be said for Gurriel, but the big difference is the projected contracts each individual will command.

At 35 years of age, Pham is going to come cheap. He is likely just looking for a one-year deal, similar to the one he inked with the New York Mets before this past season. There is really no downside to extending this union. Even if manager Torey Lovullo is not comfortable him using as an everyday outfielder, he is a solid designated hitter and bench option for the club.

The reigning National League champions are going to have a hole at third base if Evan Longoria retires or signs with another team in free agency. DH could also be open if Pham does not return. Justin Turner is the versatile veteran this franchise needs.

After years of getting the best of the Snakes with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the timing has lined up for Hazen to lure the two-time All-Star to the desert. Turner is reportedly one of the team's top offseason priorities, so drive should not be an issue for the Diamondbacks. They could pay him a hefty yearly salary in the short-term to better increase their odds of successfully navigating the NL gauntlet once again.

Turner's style of play fits perfectly with the tempo of postseason baseball, and more specifically, Arizona. He is consistent at the plate (batted .275 or more every year since 2012), can play multiple positions if need be and is comfortable in big spots. Additionally, the 38-year-old boasts enough power to compensate for the potential departure of Lourdes Gurriel Jr, as evidenced by the 23 home runs he hit for the Boston Red Sox in 2023.

Turner is a rare talent that carries tangible and intangible value. Lovullo's group was already fun to watch, but this quintessential scrapper should only make the D-backs more endearing. And dangerous.

Sonny Gray, SP

How manager Torey Lovullo guided his team to the NL Pennant with a starting pitching rotation that was supposed to be only two-deep is one of the great mysteries in baseball, nay American history. His ace Zac Gallen posted a 4.54 ERA, which put even more stress on the bullpen than was originally anticipated. Brandon Pfaadt took it upon himself to pick up the slack with a break-out playoffs, but it is imperative Hazen adds more reinforcements.

Enter Sonny Gray. The 34-year-old right-hander finds success on almost every team he joins, anchoring a Minnesota Twins rotation that was one of the better ones in baseball. His 2.79 ERA, .319 slugging percentage allowed and 183 strikeouts in 32 starts earned him a spot among the American League Cy Young finalists. The award is expected to go to Gerrit Cole, but Gray should be a big winner in free agency.

While Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery and Aaron Nola are all enticing options, Gray feels like the ideal high-end hurler for the Diamondbacks. He is already well-accustomed to the West Coast from his time with the Oakland Athletics and may not feel compelled to chase the glamour of a big market as long as he gets paid. This potential move could help ensure that Arizona is not merely a one-hit October wonder.

But it will cost ownership a substantial amount of money, which will feel daunting for an organization with a bottom-third MLB payroll. Nevertheless, the Diamondbacks must take advantage of Corbin Carroll's meteoric rise and spend like a team who is intent on returning to the World Series.

Your 2023 @officialBBWAA AL Cy Young Award finalists: Gerrit Cole

Kevin Gausman

Sonny Gray pic.twitter.com/VAvWcJKU8L — MLB (@MLB) November 6, 2023

Diamondbacks could use reliever Matt Moore

Although it would have been easy to end this with a bang, the bullpen cannot be overlooked. Yes, it came through most of the MLB playoffs, but part of that was due to guys getting hot at the right time and outperforming their regular season numbers. Hazen should not bet on things working out so well if Arizona reaches the postseason again in 2024.

Paul Sewald and Kevin Ginkel will continue to handle the late-innings burden, with the latter fortuitously being under contract for a few more years. Though, Torey Lovullo would feel more comfortable if he had a veteran left-hander he could turn to in dicey situations.

Rookie Andrew Saalfrank quickly ascended to an important role during the postseason on the strength of a lights-out September, but he still has some growing pains to endure. Signing fellow southpaw Matt More is the practical route to take.

He posted a 2.56 ERA in 50 appearances in 2023, which marks the second consecutive season Moore has been among one of the most reliable relievers in the league. He lowered his walk rate drastically and has displayed remarkable resiliency throughout his adversity-ridden career. Moore is yet another guy who should seamlessly fit in with this clubhouse.

And that is theme the Diamondbacks must follow in MLB free agency. Whether it be via lucrative signings or smaller ones, they must find ballplayers who embody their unique culture and personality. That is their best path back to the Fall Classic.