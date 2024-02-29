The Seattle Mariners showed Sarah Langs some love on Wednesday as the sportswriter was paid a visit by star Julio Rodriguez.
The Mariners are the most recent team to do so as Langs works to raise awareness of ALS, a disease that she announced she was suffering from just before the 2022 MLB postseason.
With her rapid ascent in sports media—in which she rose from a Chicago Maroon sports editor to a research gig at ESPN, to joining MLB.com as a reporter and researcher, to MLB Network as a baseball analyst, to being a part of the first all-woman broadcast of a Major League Baseball game—Langs, AB’15, was well on her way to national media stardom.
As Langs’ career continued to take off, a limp she assumed was an ankle injury started to get worse. ALS is difficult to diagnose, and it took more than a year for doctors to determine the cause of her limp. In 2021, at 28 years old, Langs was given the terrible news.
ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord—causing the motor neurons that govern voluntary movements and muscle control to degenerate. When these motor neurons die, the brain can no longer initiate and control muscle movement, causing ALS patients to lose their ability to speak, eat, move, and eventually, breathe.
Langs, not wanting be in the spotlight or take away from her work, kept her illness quiet for more than a year before people started to notice changes in her voice and the way she walked. She announced it publicly on her Twitter account on Oct. 6, 2022.
In the meantime, Langs is staying around the game she loves and working to raise ALS awareness. Props to Rodriguez and the Mariners for helping her in that mission.
But it's not just the Mariners helping her stay around the game. Last year, Langs visited Yankee Stadium, where her parents got to throw out the first pitch.
On the anniversary of Lou Gehrig’s “Luckiest Man” speech, Sarah Langs spoke to the media to help raise awareness for ALS research.
While she was on the podium, Gerrit Cole surprised her by inviting her parents to throw out the first pitch on Tuesday.
