As the final stretch of the MLB season approaches, the Seattle Mariners find themselves squarely in the playoff hunt. However, as the Mariners look to make their postseason push, they'll be without their starting shortstop.

JP Crawford has been placed on the seven-day injured list with a concussion, the Mariners announced. In turn, Seattle has called up INF/OF Sam Haggerty from Triple-A.

Crawford collided with teammate Eugenio Suarez in Seattle's matchup against the San Diego Padres. Still feeling the effects, Crawford will now spend some time away from the diamond. There is no timetable for his return, but Crawford must pass all concussion tests before playing with the Mariners again.

Seattle will hope Crawford's absence isn't a long-term one. Through 107 games this season, the shortstop is hitting .266 with 10 home runs and 38 RBI. Crawford has already set a new career-high in home runs and is just 16 RBI from setting a new career-best in that category.

Crawford's strong season has certainly made the Mariners much more potent. His 63 runs scored are second on the team to only Julio Rodriguez, who has 68.

Seattle is currently 62-52 and 5.5 games back in the AL West. However, they're only 1.5 games back of a Wild Card spot. The Mariners are desperate for a postseason berth and a clear path is in view. But they'll need all their stars healthy and at the top of their game to pull it off.

JP Crawford will look to make a major difference in the Mariners' playoff hopes when he returns to the lineup. For now, Seattle will look for him to rest up and recover completely before continuing his breakout season.