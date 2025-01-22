Arguably the best hitter to ever live is heading to the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. Seattle Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki was announced as one of three members who will be inducted this summer, joining CC Sabathia and Billy Wagner.

Known for his ability to always make contact and smack base hits all over the diamond, Ichiro was born with a bat in his hand. Despite not making MLB debut until 27, he played 19 seasons in the big leagues and didn't retire until 45. After the announcement on Tuesday, the Mariners sent a special message to their franchise icon:

Ichiro made 10 All-Star teams, won 10 Gold Gloves, and captured AL Rookie of the Year and AL MVP in his first season in the big leagues. Yes, you read that correctly. Suzuki finished his Major League career with 3,089 hits. He's the first Japanese player to be inducted into the HOF. While Ichiro also had a short stint with the New York Yankees, the majority of his career was spent with Seattle.

In 2001 when he won ROY and MVP, Ichiro slashed .350 and also had 56 stolen bases. That was the year the Mariners won an MLB-best 116 games but disappointingly lost in the ALCS. Before Suzuki became a Mariner, he also had a decorated career in Japan, hitting .353 in nine seasons.

Not only was he popular in Japan and in America, but Ichiro also brought more eyeballs to the game across the world. You don't see a ton of hitters nowadays like Ichiro. Guys who make a living by smacking mostly singles. Suzuki never had more than 15 home runs in a single season.

While many believed he'd win the unanimous vote into the HOF, Ichiro finished just shy at 99.7%. New York Yankees legendary closer Mariano Rivera remains the lone player in MLB history to get the unanimous vote.