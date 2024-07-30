The Seattle Mariners have added again at the MLB trade deadline. They have already picked up outfielder Randy Arozarena and infielder Justin Turner. Now, relief pitcher JT Chargois is headed from the Miami Marlins to the Pacific Northwest according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

“Mariners acquiring JT Chargois from Marlins, source tells @TheAthletic.” Rosenthal posted on X, formerly Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.



The return includes Will Schomberg, according to The Athletic's Britt Ghiroli. Schomberg is a 23-year-old pitcher who was playing in A+ Everett at the time of the deal. He is starting in the minors, posting a 2.83 ERA in 19 starts across A and A+ in 2024. Schomberg is not ranked in the top 30 of the Mariners' MLB pipeline rankings.

The deal with the Marlins has the reliever headed back to the Mariners, where he pitched in 31 games in 2021. Chargois currently holds a career-low 1.62 ERA in just 16 appearances. He has been in the league since 2017 and has posted an ERA+ over 100 every season since 2021. The

The Mariners continue to add as they look to return to the playoffs. They held a ten-game lead in the American League West, but let it slip away in a record number of days. The main need was hitting, as they enter Tuesday's action tied for last in team batting average. Adding Turner and Arozarena will help in that department, but it is far from the only thing they need. Relief pitching has been a need for the Mariners and they fill that with Chargois.

Projecting the Marlins' deadline

The Marlins will continue to sell, especially from the bullpen. They dealt closer Tanner Scott to the San Diego Padres shortly after this move and more could be on the way. The bullpen is where the Marlins can truly extract the most value from their roster and reset their prospect pipeline.

Bullpen arms like Declan Cronin and Calvin Faucher could be on the move as well. They are both young relievers having great seasons. Contenders should target those Marlins pitchers as options when trying to add bullpen arms. They could prove to be great performers this year and be a part of those teams for a long time moving forward.