‘We will be back’: Julio Rodriguez, Mariners vocal on avenging lost season after Astros sweep

Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners may have lost their MLB playoffs series with the Houston Astros in a shocking sweep, but they are not getting discouraged by the painful setback.

The Astros closed their ALDS with the Mariners in just three games. Although Seattle put up quite the fight, with Game 3 reaching 18 innings and ending just 1-0 in favor of Houston, the fact remains that the Mariners weren’t even able to put a dent on their opponents.

Naturally after the heartbreaking defeat, the team was disappointed. They failed to live up to expectations, and while they inspired many when they took down the Toronto Blue Jays in the Wild Card round, none of that matters now. They are going back home and will be sitting on their couches watching the rest of the MLB playoffs.

Rodriguez, however, expressed his belief they are just getting started and warned the rest of the MLB that they are going to avenge their loss sooner rather than later.

“We will be back. We all know that,” Julio Rodriguez said, per Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune.

Pitcher George Kirby, meanwhile, emphasized that he doesn’t believe they are lacking as a team. The 24-year-old noted that they were “just as good as” the Astros, but it’s just “some things didn’t go our way.”

It is unknown what’s next for the Mariners following the defeat. They did prove that they belong among the elites, but they seem to be lacking that difference-maker that can elevate them further. For now, it’s back to the drawing board for Seattle as they figure out how they can return to the MLB playoffs and actually compete for the World Series.