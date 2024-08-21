ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Dodgers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Mariners-Dodgers.

The Seattle Mariners are running out of games, out of time, out of patience. They continue to get solid starting pitching and then waste it, with the bullpen offering no help in the late innings. This pattern has replicated itself over and over again this season, especially over the past two months. It replicated itself on Tuesday night in a loss to the Dodgers. The Mariners gave up just two runs in the first six innings. However, they couldn't add to an early 3-0 lead. They didn't score a run after the third inning. The Dodgers tied them in the seventh and then took a 6-3 lead in the eighth on a three-run homer by Jason Heyward. The Mariners have lost seven of eight and are killing themselves with horrible hitting and a shaky pen.

The Mariners, in early June, had a 10-game lead in the American League West over the Houston Astros. Now they're down five games with a little over a month left in the season. They are in freefall, and they have to turn things around in a big way if they want to catch the Astros down the stretch. Down by five games now, Seattle needs to trail by no more than three games — ideally two — by Labor Day to feel at least somewhat optimistic about its chances.

The Los Angeles Dodgers' comeback win over Seattle on Tuesday was important. It nullified the San Diego Padres' own comeback win over the Minnesota Twins and kept LA three games ahead of the Padres in the NL West. The division is the best in baseball, with the Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks surging and applying constant pressure on the Dodgers. Los Angeles, by winning four of its last five games, has stabilized after a rough patch earlier in August.

Mariners-Dodgers Projected Starters

Logan Gilbert vs. Jack Flaherty

Logan Gilbert (7-9) has a 2.96 ERA. He is doing all he can for the Mariners, but his teammates aren't doing all they can for him. The Mariners' combination of brutally and historically awful offense and a leaky bullpen has hurt Gilbert all season long. He has a sub-three ERA in late August and yet has a losing record in 16 decisions. That's insane. Gilbert needs just a modest level of run support to win. Let's see if Seattle can finally give him enough runs to work with.

Last Start: Friday, August 16 versus the Pittsburgh Pirates: 6 1/3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 1 HR, 2 BB, 6 K

2024 Road Splits: 13 starts, 82 2/3 IP, 61 H, 33 R, 10 HR, 17 BB, 73 K

Jack Flaherty (9-5) has a 3.06 ERA. He wasn't especially sharp in his last outing against the Brewers, so the Dodgers need Flaherty to go at least six innings if not seven in this game to rest their overburdened bullpen.

Last Start: Thursday, August 15 versus the Milwaukee Brewers: 5 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 HR, 2 BB, 7 K

2024 Home Splits: 8 starts, 49 1/3 IP, 47 H, 21 R, 9 HR, 10 BB, 65 K

Here are the Mariners-Dodgers MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Dodgers Odds

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-152)

Moneyline: +150

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+126)

Moneyline: -178

Over: 7.5 (-110)

Under: 7.5 (-110)

How to Watch Mariners vs Dodgers

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET/7:10 p.m. PT

TV: Root SportsNet Northwest (Mariners) / SportsNet LA (Dodgers) / MLB Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

Logan Gilbert can dominate any game he starts. If he is at his best, the M's can win 2-1 or 3-2.

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Jack Flaherty can match Gilbert, and if he does, the Dodgers' obviously superior batting order can create enough runs for LA to win comfortably.

Final Mariners-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

This is a prime pitching duel. The under should get a look, but the Dodgers are the safer play.

Final Mariners-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5