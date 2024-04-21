The Seattle Mariners take on the Colorado Rockies in Game 2 of a split-session Sunday doubleheader. Our MLB odds series has our Mariners Rockies prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Mariners Rockies.
The Seattle Mariners are finally cooking. They have won four games in a row to get back to .500 after starting their season 6-10 and looking absolutely horrible. The Mariners have feasted on National League opponents to get back to the break-even mark. They swept the Cincinnati Reds earlier this week. Then they hammered the Colorado Rockies on Saturday in chilly Denver to even up their overall record three weeks into the 2024 season. It's true that the Mariners will eventually have to prove they can win games in the American League West, chiefly against the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros, but every game counts, and the more the M's can overwhelm the weaker opponents they face in the National League, the better their postseason odds will become.
The Colorado Rockies are one of the most atrocious teams in baseball. The only team with a worse record than the 4-16 Rockies is the 3-17 Chicago White Sox. Even the 5-17 Miami Marlins have a better record than the Rockies. It has been an awful start to the season for a team which has zero hope of making any realistic postseason push. Let's be realistic here: How will the Rockies, at 4-16, possibly make a move which can threaten the Los Angeles Dodgers, the defending National League champion Arizona Diamondbacks, the talented San Diego Padres, and the big-moving San Francisco Giants, who acquired Blake Snell and Matt Chapman in the offseason? The Rockies are already in a position where playing young players and giving them work makes sense. Colorado is looking at another developmental year in which it needs to figure out how to plan and invest for the future.
Here are the Mariners-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Mariners-Rockies Odds
Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+104)
Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-125)
Over: 11 (-110)
Under: 11 (-110)
How To Watch Mariners vs Rockies Game 2
TV: Root Sportsnet Northwest (Mariners) / MLB (Rockies) / MLB Extra Innings
Stream: MLB.TV
Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/5:10 p.m. PT
Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread
Friday night's scheduled game between these teams was postponed, leading to this split doubleheader on Sunday. The first game is at the regular (1:10 p.m. local) time in Denver. This second game is a 6:10 p.m. start in the Mile High City. The Mariners don't have to fly to Texas on Sunday night. They don't play a game on Monday. So, if you think the M's will look ahead to the Rangers, think again. Seattle should be able to focus on this game and bury a Colorado team which is playing awful baseball.
Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread
As good as Luis Castillo was on Saturday for the Mariners in the process of shutting out the Rockies, let's simply realize he can't pitch in this game. Colorado won't face the Mariner ace. It will instead face Emerson Hancock, a back-rotation pitcher who should be a lot more hittable than Castillo was. The Rockies are a bad team, but even bad teams will have good games. It's hard to lose as often as the Rockies are. They're due for a win.
Final Mariners-Rockies Prediction & Pick
The Mariners are obviously the better pick, but in doubleheader nightcaps, it's usually worth looking at the result from the first game before you bet on Game 2.
Final Mariners-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Mariners -1.5