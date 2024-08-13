ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two of the best arms in the majors take the mount as George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners visit Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Tigers prediction and pick.

Mariners-Tigers Projected Starters

George Kirby vs. Tarik Skubal

George Kirby (8-8) with a 3.13 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP

Last Start: Kirby went five innings in his last start, giving up seven hits, a walk, and two home runs. Three runs would be scored against him as he took the loss to the Tigers.

2024 Road Splits: Kibery is 3-5 in 13 road starts this year. He has a 3.46 ERA and a .245 opponent batting average.

Tarik Skubal (13-4) with a 2.57 ERA and a 0.93 WHIP.

Last Start: In his last start, SKubal went seven innings, giving up three hits, two walks, and a home run. He would surrender just two runs, and take the win over the Mariners.

2024 Home Splits:

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Tigers Odds

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+168)

Moneyline: -108

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-205)

Moneyline: -108

Over: 7 (-122)

Under: 7 (+105)

How to Watch Mariners vs. Tigers

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

TV: RSNW/BSDET

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mariners are 27th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 29th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging. Cal Raleigh has led the way this year. He is hitting just .217 on the year with a .310 on-base percentage. He has 26 home runs and 76 RBIS. Further, he has stolen five bases and scored 52 times. Mitch Haniger has also been solid. He is hitting just .209 but he has 11 home runs and 42 RBIS. Further, he has scored 37 times. Julio Rodriguez has been solid this year. He is hitting .260 on the year with a .311 on-base percentage. He has 11 home runs and 37 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 18 bases and scored 45 runs this year.

Cal Raliegh also comes into the game hot. He is hitting .273 over the last week with a .360 on-base percentage. HJe has three home runs and nine RBIs while scoring three times in the last week. Mitch Haniger continues to hit poorly but drives in runs. He is hitting .167 over the last week but has four RBIs and a run scored. Randy Arozarena is also starting to get out since being traded from the Rays. He is hitting .333 in the last week with three RBIs and five runs scored.

Current Mariners have 61 career at-bats against Tarik Skubal. They are hitting just .197 against him with four RBIs. Cal Raleigh is one for three with a home run and two RBIs. Meanwhile, Jorge Polanc,o is six for 24 with a double, a home run and an RBI. Mitch Garver has the other RBI against Skubal, going two for either with a double a home run, and an RBI.

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Tigers are 23rd in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 28th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging. Riley Greene had led the way this year. He is hitting .264 on the year with a .357 on-base percentage. Greene has 17 home runs, 51 RBIs and 57 runs scored. Still, the Tigers need to replace that production with Greene on the IL. Matt Vierling is also having a solid year. He is hitting .255 this year with a .296 on-base percentage. He has 14 home runs, 46 RIBS, and has scored 56 times on the season. Rounding out the top bats on the year is Colt Keith. Keith is hitting .251 this year with a .305 on-base percentage. Keith has 11 home runs and 43 RBIs while scoring 41 times on the year.

Parker Meadows has been hot this week. HE is hitting .381 in the last week with a home run, a triple, a double, three RBIs, and three runs scored. Meanwhile. Dillon Dingler has also been driving in runs. He is hitting just .200 but has a home run and three RBIs. Further, he has two doubles and has scored twice. Matt Vierling rounds out the hottest bats, hitting .389 in the last week with a home run, three RBIS and four runs scored.

Current memebrs of the Tigers have 37 career at-bats against George Kriby, hitting .243 against him. Only one person has more than one hit, and that is Matt VIerlin who is two for three. Jake Rogers has a home run and an RBI in two at-bats, while Javier Baez has a home run and two RBIS while going one for nine against Kirby.

Final Mariners-Tigers Prediction & Pick

George Kirby has been solid this year. He has not given up more than three runs since May 24th. Further, he has surrendered less than three runs in 11 of 13 starts since then. Kirby is 14th in the majors in ERA while sitting ninth in WHIP. Meanwhile, Tarik Skubal is first in the majors in wins and ERA, while sitting second in strikeouts and WHIP. In his last eight starts, he has given up more than three runs just once. With both offensives not scoring a lot this year, this is setting up for a pitcher's duel, so take the under.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Mariners-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Under 7 (+105)