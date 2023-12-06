Mark Ruffalo was hilariously teased on the set of Poor Things about Oscar Issac replacing the actor for the role .

Janelle Riley, a features editor at Variety, mentioned it on X. She discussed it with the cast, which included Ruffalo.

In her X post, she wrote, “Hilarious convo with the POOR THINGS crew yesterday where Mark Ruffalo revealed they would tease him about replacing him with Oscar Isaac.”

It went even further. The post continued, “One day Willem Dafoe even brought Oscar to the set to say he was there to take over.”

Sounds like definitely a fun time was had.

Regarding the movie, according to Rotten Tomatoes, information about the movie says, “From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox science Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Under Baxter's protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.”

Reviews for the film are positive, with mostly very favorable reviews.

Leigh Monson from AV Club said, “Poor Things is such a rare combination of talented collaborators working in perfect concert that it's hard to consider the film anything short of masterful.”

David Fear of Rolling Stone wrote, “It's a showcase for Stone, who rapidly goes from preverbal toddling to childlike wonder to restless adolescence….Her Performance displays the balance and dexterity of a chainsaw juggler.”

Poor Things debuts on December 8 in theaters.