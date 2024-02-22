Mark Wahlberg has been told to grow his mustache for Uncharted 2.

Mark Wahlberg has gotten a positive update regarding Uncharted 2. The upcoming Tom Holland-led sequel may get rolling sooner than later.

Speaking to ScreenRant, Wahlberg revealed that the script for Uncharted 2 is completed. And he has been asked to begin growing Sully's iconic mustache.

“Actually, I just got a call today that they got the script in,” he revealed. “I can't grow a real beard and mustache, but they said, ‘Start growing your mustache. It's gonna take awhile.'

“I'd be interested to see what the story's like, and where that adventure takes us. But I'm excited; I know audiences really loved the first one, so we'll see,” he added.

Mark Wahlberg is a two-time Oscar-nominated actor for his performances in The Departed and The Fighter. He first gained notoriety for his part in the group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch. His early major film roles include Boogie Nights, Planet of the Apes, and The Other Guys.

He is no stranger to franchise filmmaking. Wahlberg starred in several installments of the Transformers series. He is also known for his roles in the Ted and Daddy's Home franchises. Recently, Wahlberg has starred in Joe Bell, Infinite, Father Stu, Me Time, and The Family Plan.

Uncharted

In the Uncharted film, Wahlberg plays Sully, a mentor figure to Tom Holland's Nathan Drake. The film followed a young Nathan Drake on his first adventure. It was based on the popular PlayStation video game series of the same name.

The film was a modest hit at the box office. Uncharted grossed over $400 million worldwide in early 2022. For Holland, it created another franchise he could headline. A sequel was inevitable given the star-studded nature of the first film.