Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk won't be fighting anytime soon after the Meta CEO recently had ACL surgery on his knee.

It looks like we'll be waiting quite some time to see Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk settle their differences in the ring.

Zuckerberg revealed on his Facebook page Friday that he just had surgery to repair a torn ACL sustained during a sparring session:

“Tore my ACL sparring and just got out of surgery to replace it. Grateful for the doctors and team taking care of me. I was training for a competitive MMA fight early next year, but now that's delayed a bit. Still looking forward to it after I recover. Thanks to everyone for the love and support,” wrote the Meta CEO.

The two billionaires have had beef for quite a few months now and were actually scheduled for an MMA fight in late August but Musk, who recently bought Twitter and renamed it X, backed out. UFC president Dana White showed an interest in hosting the fight but said back in September that it's “probably not” going to happen.

The feud between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk really began when the aforementioned launched Threads on Instagram, which is essentially a direct competitor to X. Same concept, different app. Musk was the first one to challenge Zuckerberg in which the Facebook founder accepted, but it sounded like Musk wasn't taking it seriously and Zuckerberg ultimately turned his attention elsewhere.

Does anyone really need to see these two fight? Probably not. But, also, it could be entertaining. Given the latest brutal injury to Zuckerberg though, it could be a year or more until it happens, if at all.