Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. will be out for a while after suffering an upper-body issue that led to his placement on the 10-day injured list. Chisholm's injury is diagnosed to be a mild left oblique strain, which could leave him sidelined by no more than a month, per Craig Mish of Miami Herald Sports.

“MRI for Jazz mild, with no grade per Marlins. Grade 1 is a 4-6 wk deal usually. Oblique is a tricky one, but less than a month is a best guess from Dr. Internet.”

Jazz Chisholm sustained the unfortunate injury over the weekend in a game against the Atlanta Braves. This isn't Chisolm's first trip to the injured list, having already missed a month's worth of action before due to a right-toe turf injury.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

So far in the 2023 MLB regular season, Jazz Chisolm is batting .246/.302/.443 with nine home runs and 21 RBIs across 167 at-bats and 45 games played. With only fewer than 10 games left on the Marlins' schedule before the end of the first half of the season, it's probably safe to assume that Chisolm won't see action until after the All-Star break.

The Marlins are a pleasant surprise this season. Despite the Braves comfortably atop the National League East division, the Marlins are somehow keeping a better record than the likes of the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets. They also have the third-most wins in the National League.

Jazz Chisolm, who is about to enter Year 1 of his arbitration with the Marlins, is playing on a one-year deal worth $749,500.