The Miami Marlins have been one of the MLB's biggest surprises heading into the All-Star break. However, the Marlins will be down Jazz Chisholm as they look to finish the first half strong.

Chisholm was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain, via Daniel Alvarez-Montes of El Extrabase. While Chisholm's injury is yet another setback for the burgeoning star, Miami's shortstop thinks going on the IL will be better in the long run, via Isaac Azout of Fish on First.

“I mean, honestly, I could've not gone on the 10 day right now and probably be ready to play in a day or today,” Chisholm said. “But I would rather be ready for after the All-Star break and when my team comes back I'm 110% right to help us get to the playoffs.”

Chisholm suffered his injury in Sunday's contest against the Atlanta Braves. It marks a quick return to the injured list for the shortstop after recently spending some time sidelined. While he has no exact timeline for his injury this time around, Chisholm seems prepared to be out through the All-Star break.

When the Marlins do return from play, they'll be counting on Chisholm to be healthy and productive. Through 45 games this season, Chisholm is hitting .246 with nine home runs, 21 RBI and 14 stolen bases. He's well on his way to improving on his All-Star stats from last year. But injuries have held Chisholm back.

At 48-37, Miami is in a pristine position to compete for a postseason spot. While Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s injury will hurt them in the short-term, they're hoping he returns fully healthy and ready to compete for the Marlins after the break.