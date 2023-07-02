Miami Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr. exited Sunday's game after apparently overextending on a swing in the 6th inning against the Atlanta Braves. He struck out and was replaced at designated hitter before his next plate appearance. The Marlins categorized his injury as “oblique soreness.” Chisholm's timetable is unclear, as he might need more testing.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. reaches to his left side in pain after this swing in the 6th He's the Marlins DH today, so not confirmed yet whether he's staying in the game or not pic.twitter.com/72viUceWHZ — Fish On First (@FishOnFirst) July 2, 2023

Chisholm already missed 39 games this season with a toe injury and returned less than a week ago. While his injury doesn't appear to be serious, the Marlins can't afford for him to miss more time. Luckily for Miami, the All-Star Break is just a week away, so Chisholm will have some extra rest to get healthy.

The good news is the Marlins didn't call the injury an oblique “strain.” Oblique injuries can be annoying, lingering problems in baseball. For example, Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez has been out since June 8 with an oblique strain and will miss several more weeks.

In any case, the Marlins will certainly be cautious with Chisholm to avoid exasperating the issue.

Sunday's loss capped off a 3-game sweep by the Atlanta Braves, who now lead the Marlins by 9 games in the NL West. The Braves are scorching hot right now, winning 16 of their last 17 games.

Winning the division is a lost cause for the Marlins if the Braves continue to execute at this level. But the Marlins playoff hopes are very much alive. At 48-37, they are first in the National League Wild Card race, but they only lead the San Francisco Giants by one game. All the more reason they need Chisholm healthy for the second half of the season.

In 44 games this year, Chisholm is hitting .254 with nine home runs and 21 RBIs. In his 2022 breakout season, Chisholm made his first All-Star appearance and posted an OPS+ of 140. Miami hopes to get this version of their electrifying young star for the remainder of the year.