Jazz Chisholm Jr. and the Miami Marlins made a surprising playoff run in 2023. Despite playing in a competitive National League East division, the ball club performed quite well. Chisholm is only 26 years old but has emerged as a leader in Miami, even going as far as to call out former leaders of the team during a recent appearance on The Pivot Podcast.
Chisholm has fun while playing the game of baseball. He doesn't take it too seriously, but still obviously wants to win. Chisholm recently claimed that former Marlins team leaders once scolded a young player on the ball club for impersonating superstar Juan Soto. And Chisholm did not like the former team leaders' actions by any means.
Jazz Chisholm Jr. tells eye-opening story
“I was already a team leader without being called a team leader,” Chisholm said. “You can't be a team leader when you got guys in the clubhouse that's been in there for nine, ten years. Even though they suck, they have been there for nine, ten years. The team calls them the team captain, but like, they're not a good captain. They're not a good person. You're not even a good athlete at this point. You're just here and you are bringing down the young guys who are supposed to be good.
“I watched someone get called up to the big leagues, supposed to be one of the top three prospects on our team… He gets up there, hits a homer. First or second at-bat, hits a homer. His next at-bat, he does the Juan Soto shuffle, right. Like, he's a kid. His favorite player is Juan Soto… Tell me why he comes into the dugout after, these vets sit on the side of him and start yelling at him saying, ‘you're not Juan Soto bro. You shouldn't be doing that, Juan Soto is an All-Star'… Bro, what do you mean? He's having fun.”
So how did Chisholm handle the situation? As a younger player himself, he could have just listened and ignored the situation. But he stepped in and made his opinion known.
“That's when I step in and say, ‘bro, y'all better back up off this boy.' This man is starting. He's playing every day for us, why are y'all in his face? Y'all don't even play every day.”
Chisholm has been called out by some old-school baseball people in the past for the way he plays the game. However, Jazz Chisholm Jr. does not care. He wants to help bring in a new audience in an effort to make the game for exciting.
Baseball has struggled with ratings at times, but this era of bat-flips and celebrations could help matters. So when Chisholm's teammate was reprimanded by veterans on the Marlins for having fun, he wasn't having any of it.
Chisholm opens up on Marlins
Chisholm is known for his confidence. Some people have not been especially receptive to it. Chisholm discussed a number of topics on the podcast, and made an honest admission about his time with the Marlins so far that will catch fans' attention.
“If I could tell you I hated my first three seasons in the big leagues, you would think I lied,” Chisholm said. “Because of the way that I went out and did everything and stayed professional. But I hated 2020, I hated 2021, I hated 2022. All three of those seasons… You have vets that hate what you do and who you are. I had that from day one I'm in the big leagues.”
Chisholm revealed that he had custom cleats and batting gloves that rubbed some veterans the wrong way. He even claimed one of the veterans “cut up” his cleats and “poured milk” in the cleats before throwing them away.
“‘Those shoes are ugly, bro,'” Jazz Chisholm Jr. said the veteran told him. “‘Get some new ones.'”
Chisholm wasn't pleased to say the least.
“I definitely went and threw his whole locker in the trash.”
Don't worry Marlins fans, Chisholm has come to enjoy playing in Miami. He's been impressed with new manager Skip Schumaker.
“And then we got a new manager (Schumaker),” Chisholm continued, “who switched the whole thing up. He changed the whole culture, bro. He literally came in there and said, “bro, we're not doing this… We are going to the playoffs, we are going to win. And this is how we are going to do it. If you don't want to do it like this, we're not doing it.' He got rid of everybody who didn't want to do it like that.”