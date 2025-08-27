While the Miami Marlins continue an unlikely playoff push, there are bright spots throughout the team. At 62-69, the Marlins are eight games out of the final NL Wild Card spot. Although it's unlikely that the Marlins will catch up to the New York Mets for that final spot, their players are still playing hard under first-year manager Clayton McCullough. One such player is rookie outfielder Jakob Marsee. In Marsee's first 24 MLB games, the former San Diego Padres farmhand has joined Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio in an elite club, according to OptaSTATS on X (formerly Twitter).

In 24 career MLB games, Jakob Marsee of the @Marlins has hit 10 doubles, three triples and four homers. Prior to Marsee, the last player to reach those three marks within his first 25 MLB games was Joe DiMaggio in 1936. pic.twitter.com/UMrnSRN0iG — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) August 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

“In 24 career MLB games, Jakob Marsee of the @Marlins has hit 10 doubles, three triples and four homers,” posted the stats focused account on Tuesday. “Prior to Marsee, the last player to reach those three marks within his first 25 MLB games was Joe DiMaggio in 1936.”

In those 24 games, Marsee has 82 at-bats. The center fielder has hit four home runs and 23 RBIs thus far, in addition to seven stolen bases. He's only been caught once in eight attempts on the basepaths. Marsee has worked his way towards to top of the Marlins' lineup. For now, he has a locked in spot. Can he continue his scorching start and place his name alongside more Hall of Famers like DiMaggio as the season draws to a close?

Marlins' Jakob Marsee joins rare company with Joe DiMaggio

Everyone knows the story of DiMaggio. The New York Yankees legend is one of the best center fielders of all-time, an offensive juggernaut that helped lead the Yankees to multiple World Series titles. If Marsee becomes that kind of player for the Marlins, then it's safe to say the Tanner Scott trade last season tilts in favor of Miami.

President of baseball operations Peter Bendix and McCullough seem to be a bit ahead of schedule. Many of the Marlins' young players have worked their way through their system to the big-league roster. Marsee is just one of the latest youngsters to do so. Many of them have made an impact this season, including catcher Agustin Ramirez, starting pitcher Eury Perez and first baseman Eric Wagaman. Even more talent is coming up through the Miami system. Will Marsee and these other contributors grow into the next contending core for the Marlins? If so, Bendix and McCullough have done their jobs.