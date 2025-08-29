The New York Mets suffered a frustrating 7-4 defeat to the Miami Marlins on Thursday night at Citi Field, falling to 72-62 on the season and leaving fans disappointed after a sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies this week. The loss was a reminder of how costly defensive lapses can be, as the Mets committed three errors that led to five unearned runs.

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, who hit his 30th home run of the season in the fifth inning, did not shy away from the team’s shortcomings.

“Unfortunately, it's a part of the game,” Alonso said. “The game got away from us there. The mistakes were capitalized upon, and no matter who you play at this level, teams are going to take advantage of those. We gave the Marlins an opportunity, and they capitalized on every opportunity we gave them.”

"We gave the Marlins and opportunity and they capitalized on every opportunity we gave them" Pete Alonso discusses tonight's loss to Miami pic.twitter.com/e0oZWaHmRg — SNY (@SNYtv) August 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

The game got out of hand in the top of the seventh inning. With Gregory Soto on the mound, Jakob Marsee led off with a single, followed by a ground ball from Liam Hicks. Alonso mishandled the exchange, putting runners on first and second. Agustín Ramírez then singled to left field, with Marsee scoring on a misplay by outfielder Brandon Nimmo.

A passed ball by catcher Hayden Senger advanced the runners to second and third, and a grounder from Otto Lopez allowed another run to score. A sacrifice fly from Heriberto Hernández added a third unearned run, giving Miami a two-run lead they would not relinquish. Mets reliever Cade Gibson shut out New York over the final three innings, earning his third win of the season.

The Mets’ defensive struggles started early. Starter Clay Holmes allowed a run in the first inning after Jakob Marsee singled and Liam Hicks advanced on an infield bounce. Agustín Ramírez brought Marsee home on a sacrifice fly, giving the Marlins an early lead. A three-run top of the third, aided by multiple errors, including Alonso’s dropped throw at first base, put New York in a deeper hole.

Offensively, Pete Alonso delivered a two-run hit in the fifth inning off Lake Bachar to tie the game at 4-4, giving him 108 RBIs on the season. Brandon Nimmo contributed with a two-RBI double in the first inning, and Francisco Lindor went 3-for-5 with three singles. Despite the home runs, the Mets were held to seven hits overall, went 2-for-6 with runners in scoring position, struck out ten times, and left seven runners on base.

Manager Carlos Mendoza acknowledged the team’s mistakes. “We didn’t execute. We didn’t play a clean game,” Mendoza said. “Some routine plays gave them extra outs, extra bases, and it cost us the game.”

The Mets look to bounce back Friday as minor league sensation Jonah Tong will make his Major League debut. After an offensive outburst in their previous series, New York will need both sharper defense and timely hitting to regain momentum against the Marlins in the four-game set.