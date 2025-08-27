After losing the series opener against the Miami Marlins, the Atlanta Braves bounced back behind a gutsy performance by rookie Hurston Waldrep. The teams met up Wednesday for the rubber match of the series and tempers flared early.

All-Star first baseman Matt Olson put the Braves up 3-0 with a two-run homer in the third inning. And on the very next pitch, Marlins hurler Ryan Gusto nailed Ronald Acuña Jr. in the left arm with a 93 MPH sinker.

Acuña immediately dropped his bat and started barking at Gusto. After taking a couple steps toward the mound, Acuña was held back by the home plate umpire and Miami catcher Liam Hicks. The benches cleared and the former MVP continued to complain while making his way to first.

Apparently running out of patience with Acuña for voicing his displeasure over the beaning, Marlins’ analyst Tommy Hutton dropped a controversial take. “If you're that mad, charge him. If you’re that mad, go after him!” the broadcaster shouted, per Jomboy Media. “See, you don't see that anymore,” Hutton added.

Prior to the controversial call for Acuña to start a fight, Marlins’ play-by-play man Kyle Sielaff noted, ”Everyone’s feeling a little testy this afternoon. They might issue warnings here. There was no intent by Gusto but after the homer by Olsen…”

Acuña certainly appeared to believe there was intent in Gusto’s up-and-in pitch, coming directly after Olson’s bomb. And, as Sielaff predicted, warnings were issued to both teams.

This did not sit well with Brian Snitker. The longtime Braves manager got ejected for arguing the umpires' decision to warn both teams, per Mark Bowman of MLB.com. Such a move punishes Atlanta by taking away its ability to throw inside.

The Braves are justifiably testy regarding Acuña’s health. The star right fielder missed nearly all of 2024 with a torn ACL and he’s had injury issues this season as well. Acuña started the year on the IL as he recovered from knee surgery, making his debut in May. He then landed on the injured list again at the end of July with a calf ailment.

The Braves welcomed Acuña back to the lineup on August 15 as they play out what has quickly become a lost season. The five-time All-Star is slashing .303/.420/.542 with 15 home runs, 31 RBI and 55 runs scored in 66 games. His 168 OPS+ is near the National League-leading 171 OPS + he posted in his 2023 MVP season.