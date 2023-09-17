The Miami Marlins defeated the Atlanta Braves 11-5 at Marlins Park on Saturday night. As part of the Marlins' run fest, center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. made a bit of MLB history.

Chisholm blasted a grand slam and stole three bases in the victory. Per ESPN Stats & Info, Chisholm is only the second player in history to hit a grand slam and steal three bases in the same game. He joins Mike Cameron, who accomplished the feat against the Toronto Blue Jays on May 16, 2002.

It all started in the bottom of the fifth inning when he stole first base off Braves reliever Jackson Stephens. In the bottom of the seventh inning, he stole second and third base off lefty A.J. Minter. In the following inning, Chisholm had the home crowd buzzing with his grand slam, which was part of a six-run frame that broke a 5-5 tie.

In total, Jazz Chisholm had two hits, two walks, a grand slam, and three stolen bases. On the other side, the Braves' starting four hitters, Michael Harris II, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, and Matt Olson, each hit a home run in the game.

The Marlins' win (77-72) was a big one as they hunt for a NL Wild Card spot. They are half a game behind the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cincinnati Reds for third place in the NL Wild Card standings. They will face Atlanta again on Sunday and would like to record another win to strengthen their position in the standings as the push for the playoffs continues.